Aldama compiled 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's loss to the Heat.

Aldama impressed yet again, continuing to thrive as a member of the starting unit. With Jaren Jackson likely to miss at least a month of action, Aldama now appears to be the favorite to replace him in the starting lineup. While he remains largely unproven, we have seen enough over the past week to make him worth considering in the backend of standard leagues.