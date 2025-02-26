Aldama recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 151-148 overtime win over the Suns.

Aldama continues to be a gem for Memphis, and he actually leads the team in nine-category fantasy value over his last 10 games. In that span, Aldama has produced 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers on 48.5 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the line in just 25.3 minutes per contest.