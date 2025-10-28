Aldama posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth-year big set new season highs in points, assists, steals and threes with the performance, although the season is only four games old. Aldama curiously isn't seeing a significantly increased role in the frontcourt despite the absences of Zach Edey (ankle), Brandon Clarke (knee) and Vince Williams (heel), and without more than the 21.8 minutes a game he's been averaging, it'll be hard for Aldama to take a big step forward with his production. Through those four games, he's delivered 10.3 points, 7.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes.