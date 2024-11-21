Aldama finished Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the 76ers with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes.

Aldama moved back to the bench with the return of Desmond Bane to the starting lineup, but that hasn't prevented the Spaniard from putting up solid numbers every time he's on the hardwood. Even though the move back to the second unit will limit his upside considerably, Aldama continues to contribute enough to remain valuable in most formats. He's averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while starting in seven of his 10 appearances since the beginning of November.