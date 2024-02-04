Aldama is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus Boston due to a tailbone contusion.

Aldama has played through a tailbone bruise for two consecutive contests, though it's unclear if his 21-minute workload in Friday's loss to Golden State was related to the nagging injury. Xavier Tillman (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest while Jaren Jackson (hip) has been ruled out, leaving the Memphis frontcourt in flux.