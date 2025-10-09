Aldama closed with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to Boston.

Aldama continues to slowly climb up draft boards, thanks largely to the fact that Memphis is already dealing with injuries to multiple key players. Having proven he can be an adequate fill-in when required, the expectation is that he will be in the starting lineup, at least to begin the season. Although his upside is relatively limited, he should see enough court time to warrant a roster spot in most standard fantasy leagues.