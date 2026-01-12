Aldama racked up 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Nets.

The fifth-year big has multiple blocks in three of the last seven games since shifting back to the second unit, but he failed to record one at all in the other four contests. Over that seven-game stretch, Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 7.1 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 blocks in 29.3 minutes.