Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said there is a "good chance" Aldama (ankle) doesn't play Saturday against the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Aldama exited the team's last game with left ankle soreness and will likely miss Saturday's first leg of a home back-to-back set. Brandon Clarke should enjoy a larger role in his stead.
