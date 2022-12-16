Aldama had 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 win over the Bucks.

Aldama needed only six attempts from the field to reach 14 points. He continued his success from beyond the arc, as he's now drilled two triples in each of his last five matchups. Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists through seven games in December.