Aldama (foot) will be inactive for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Aldama will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right foot strain. The Grizzlies' frontcourt is currently populated by GG Jackson, Brandon Clarke and Maozinha Pereira, while Lamar Stevens (groin) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Out again versus 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scratched late with foot soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Does little in return•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable for Monday•