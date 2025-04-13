Aldama (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Aldama is working through left ankle soreness and will likely be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. Lamar Stevens and GG Jackson would be in line to see increased work off the bench if Aldama is ruled out.
