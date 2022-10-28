Aldama ended with four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 win over the Kings.

After taking 25 total shots in the Grizzlies' first two games, Aldama is averaging just 6.0 shots across the past three. His rebounding has also decreased, resulting in three-game averages of 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.7 minutes. His minutes seem safe until Jaren Jackson (foot) returns, but fantasy managers in 10- or even 12-team formats may want to consider moving on from Aldama. Holding for at least this upcoming period might be okay, though, as Memphis has a four-game week, so Aldama can be started with some confidence, especially in deeper formats.