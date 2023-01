Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.

Aldama has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury and was initially deemed questionable for Wednesday. He'll ultimately return to action against Charlotte, but it's unclear how much run he'll get. Before his brief absence, the backup big man had posted 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.9 minutes over his past 15 appearances (one start).