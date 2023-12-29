Aldama (illness) will not play versus the Nuggets on Thursday.
Ja Morant is also out due to illness Thursday. Aldama is day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers. Jaren Jackson is looking at a significant workload, and the Grizzlies will also need to rely heavily on Xavier Tillman and Bismack Biyombo.
