Aldama exited Thursday's game against the Raptors due to left ankle soreness and will not return.
Aldama suffered the injury early in the second half and it will hold him out for the rest of the contest, which should allow Brandon Clarke to receive more minutes. He will have just one day to rest up before the Grizzlies take on New Orleans on Saturday.
