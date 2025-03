Aldama (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Aldama will snap a two-game absence streak due to right calf soreness Friday. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest in six outings (one start) since the All-Star break.