Aldama (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Aldama has been given the green light to return Monday from a two-game absence due to right knee soreness, and the fifth-year pro could move back into the Grizzlies' starting lineup in the absence of Jock Landale (personal). Aldama is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.0 minutes per game this season.