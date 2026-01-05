Aldama (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Aldama will shed his questionable tag due to right ankle soreness and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. Over his last five outings (three starts), the 24-year-old has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per tilt.