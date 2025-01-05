Aldama (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Aldama sprained his left ankle in late December and is considered week-to-week with the injury. Monday will be his sixth game missed due to the injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Rockets.
