Share Video

Link copied!

Aldama (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Aldama sprained his left ankle in late December and is considered week-to-week with the injury. Monday will be his sixth game missed due to the injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Rockets.

More News