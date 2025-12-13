default-cbs-image
Aldama will start against the Jazz on Friday.

With Zach Edey (ankle) sidelined, Aldama will get the starting nod for the first time since Nov. 22. Over two starts this season, the 24-year-old big man has averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 31.5 minutes per contest.

