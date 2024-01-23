Aldama (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Aldama will miss Wednesday's game due to a right knee injury he suffered against the Raptors. GG Jackson and David Roddy will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Aldama's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Orlando.
