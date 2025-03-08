Aldama (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Aldama will miss a third game in the last four for the Grizzlies while dealing with a right calf strain. Memphis could turn to GG Jackson and Brandon Clarke to pick up the slack in his absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Moving to starting role Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Goes through shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable against OKC•