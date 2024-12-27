Aldama (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Aldama will miss Friday's contest after leaving Memphis' previous outing against Toronto early due to a left ankle sprain. Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Aldama's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double in Thursday's rout•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Steps up from bench with 19 points•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Notches 15 points in win•