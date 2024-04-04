Aldama (foot) won't play Friday against the Pistons.
Aldama was a late scratch before Wednesday's surprising win over the Bucks due to right foot soreness, and the lingering issue will prevent the Spaniard from suiting up Friday -- and possibly Saturday in the second half of the back-to-back set against the 76ers. Aldama is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scratched late with foot soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Does little in return•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Doubtful for Saturday•