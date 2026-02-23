This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Aldama (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Aldama will miss a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. Taylor Hendricks could continue to see expanded minutes with Aldama sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Warriors.