Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Saturday
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Aldama will miss a third consecutive game (and fifth in six games) while managing a right knee injury, and his next chance to play is Monday in a rematch against Minnesota. Jock Landale should remain in the Grizzlies' starting five for as long as Aldama is sidelined.