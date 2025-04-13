Aldama (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Aldama has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the regular-season finale, marking his first absence since March 17. Almost all of Memphis' regulars will be sidelined Sunday, but they are expected to be fine for the Play-In Tournament.
