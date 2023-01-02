Aldama (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
Aldama will sit for the second straight night as he continues to deal with a sore ankle. His absence will likely leave 15-to-20 minutes up for grabs, and with Brandon Clarke (hip) and Desmond Bane (toe) also out, rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia should be in line for increased action.
