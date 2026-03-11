This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Thursday
Aldama (knee) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Aldama will miss his 16th straight game Thursday, and with Memphis continuing to rule him out a full day in advance of tipoff, it's safe to assume he's still not close. Aldama should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward.