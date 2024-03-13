Aldama (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Jaren Jackson (quad), Vince Williams (knee) and Lamar Stevens (groin) will be joining Aldama on the sidelines Wednesday night, so Jake LaRavia should continue to get all the run he can handle and makes for an enticing target in daily fantasy leagues. Aldama's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Thunder.
