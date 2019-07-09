Grizzlies' Satnam Singh Bhamara: Rights traded to Memphis

Singh Bhamara's draft rights were sent to Memphis as a part of the trade sending Delon Wright to Dallas.

Memphis also acquired two future second round picks in exchange for the young guard. Singh Bhamara was drafted in 2015 by Dallas, but has not played at all in the NBA. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will see anytime on the Grizzlies' NBA roster.

