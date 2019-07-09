Grizzlies' Satnam Singh Bhamara: Rights traded to Memphis
Singh Bhamara's draft rights were sent to Memphis as a part of the trade sending Delon Wright to Dallas.
Memphis also acquired two future second round picks in exchange for the young guard. Singh Bhamara was drafted in 2015 by Dallas, but has not played at all in the NBA. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will see anytime on the Grizzlies' NBA roster.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.