Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers.
Pippen will miss his second straight contest Tuesday, but he remains day-to-day. Javon Small and Cam Spencer could pick up some minutes in Pippen's absence.
