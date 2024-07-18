Pippen recorded 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Magic in Summer League.

Pippen has turned some heads during his third Summer League stint and is certainly making a case to be the Grizzlies backup point guard behind Ja Morant. Pippen and GG Jackson combined for 52 of Memphis' 104 points, while Pippen's nine assists led the team.