Pippen registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Bulls.

Pippen has been trusted into a prominent role in recent games due to the team's lack of depth, as evidenced by the fact he's logged 20 or more minutes in five of his last six appearances, including making three starts in that span. Pippen is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game across that six-game stretch.