Pippen (toe) is available for Friday's game against Portland.

After undergoing left big toe surgery in October, Pippen will make his regular-season debut in the first leg of this back-to-back set. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a strict minutes restriction during his return. Over 79 regular-season appearances (21 starts) in 2024-25, Pippen averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes per tilt.