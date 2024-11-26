Pippen isn't starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

As anticipated, Pippen will return to his usual bench role following the return of Ja Morant from a hip injury. Pippen had a solid run with the first unit, averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals in eight starts.