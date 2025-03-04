Pippen is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Hawks on Monday.
Pippen started in Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs, and he finished with 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes. Even with Ja Morant (shoulder) ruled out for Monday's game, Pippen will come off the bench while Luke Kennard enters the Grizzlies' starting five.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Solid output in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Getting start Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Steps up with game-high 10 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Muted scoring in win•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Stuffs stat sheet in win•