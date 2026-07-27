Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Competing for top point guard role

Pippen (toe) has a chance to begin the new year as Memphis' starting point guard after Portland acquired Ja Morant in a trade with the Grizzlies earlier this offseason.

Pippen will have to gain clearance ahead of training camp after undergoing a toe procedure in March, but he certainly appears to be a winner of the team's offseason moves. Ty Jerome (ankle) poses a significant risk to Pippen's role, however, and the two guards figure to engage in a battle for the top role at the point this fall. Pippen is looking to bounce back following an injury-ruined 2025-25 campaign, during which he averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 21.2 minutes per game across 10 regular-season appearances (six starts).