Pippen has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against New Orleans due to lower-back soreness. He recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes before departing.

Pippen exited in the second half of Monday's game and was unable to return. The Grizzlies assigned Jacob Gilyard to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday, but he and John Konchar could lead the rotation as key ballhandlers if Pippen is unable to suit up Wednesday versus Houston.