Pippen is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left shin soreness.

Pippen recently missed a 12-game stretch due to a lumbar disc bulge, but he returned to action Wednesday and posted nine points, 10 assists and two steals in 27 minutes as a starter during a 110-98 loss to the Hornets. It's encouraging to see the youngster is past the back issue, but the severity of his new injury remains unclear.