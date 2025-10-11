Pippen is out for Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks due to toe soreness, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Pippen will sit out another preseason game due to toe soreness, though it's unclear if the injury will be severe enough to keep him sidelined for more time. The Grizzlies have two more preseason games after Saturday's contest against the Hawks, followed by their regular-season opener against the Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 22.