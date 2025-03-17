Pippen (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Pippen is dealing with left wrist soreness, which may have developed during the Grizzlies' 125-91 win over the Heat on Saturday. With Ja Morant (hamstring) sidelined, Pippen would be slated to see a heavier workload off the bench with Luke Kennard starting. However, if Pippen cannot play, then Vince Williams could be in line to see more minutes off the bench instead.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Efficient off bench Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Solid line off bench in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Cleared to play against OKC•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Coming off bench Monday•