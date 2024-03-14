Pippen tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 110-98 loss to the Hornets.

Back in action after missing the Grizzlies' previous 12 games with a lumbar disc bulge, Pippen stepped into the starting five and came through with excellent production for those that used him in DFS lineups or streamed him for assists in season-long leagues. If Pippen can stick in a 25-plus-minute starting gig, he would have some appeal in 12-team leagues, but his game-to-game role will most likely be highly volatile. Both Pippen and fellow point guard Jordan Goodwin -- who played 19 minutes Wednesday -- are on two-way deals, and both are eligible to be active for only a limited number of games the rest of the season. As a result, Pippen and/or Goodwin could wind up being healthy inactives for certain games down the stretch, making them risky options. Moreover, Desmond Bane (ankle) looks to be closing in on a return, and though he typically plays on the wing, he could siphon away some playmaking responsibilities from Pippen.