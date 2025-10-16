Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Doesn't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) didn't play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets.
Pippen hasn't played in the preseason since the loss to the Pistons on Oct. 6. He's been dealing with a toe issue, and the coaching staff appears to be taking a cautious approach moving forward. The next chance for the young guard to return will be the preseason finale against the Heat on Friday.
