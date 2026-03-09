Pippen is out for Monday's game against the Nets due to right toe soreness.

As expected, the Grizzlies are downgrading Pippen from doubtful to out Monday. The expectation is that the guard will return to the lineup Tuesday, when Memphis takes on Philadelphia. Javon Small, Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton should each see plenty of playmaking opportunities for a Grizzlies team that has just eight active players Monday.