Pippen closed Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

Pippen has been starting here and there every time Ja Morant has been forced to miss time, but he's been playing well off the bench in recent games, too. He's recorded double-digit points in three of his last four outings with the second unit, and he's achieved that goal in four of his six outings in March so far, including a 12-point, seven-assist effort in his lone start over that stretch. Pippen's value is directly tied to Morant's availability, but if he manages to continue playing at this level, then Pippen could have some value -- although limited -- in deep leagues as a streaming option as well.