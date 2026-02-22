Pippen was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Heat after engaging in a fight with Myron Gardner, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

It seemed Pippen was the one who went straight at Gardner, so it wouldn't be surprising if he receives a fine or a suspension in the coming days. Pippen ended the game with 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 21 minutes off the bench.