Pippen is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Charlotte.
Pippen will replace Jordan Goodwin in the starting lineup Wednesday. Pippen is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes across his previous four starts this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Good to go against Charlotte•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Iffy against Charlotte•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Listed as doubtful•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Out at least three weeks•