Pippen accumulated 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 win over the Wizards.

Pippen showed Memphis' depth on a night where both teams were depleted with injuries. Thanks to Pippen, the Grizzlies have gone 7-4 without star Ja Morant's (back) services, as the Vanderbilt product has performed admirably during his absences. Despite his success as a fill-in, Pippen's numbers don't merit fantasy consideration, barring a significant absence from Morant.