Pippen is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The Grizzlies will be shorthanded in the backcourt due to the absence of both Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (hip), so Pippen will takeover as the floor general. He's averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game when deployed in a starting role this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Steps up with game-high 10 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Muted scoring in win•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Fills box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Held to two points•